Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Position in City Office REIT Inc (CIO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.07% of City Office REIT worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter worth $10,237,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 386,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 77,725 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 385,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 15.8% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 365,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 49,784 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 16.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) opened at 12.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The company’s market capitalization is $378.66 million. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc will post ($0.28) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -335.70%.

CIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wilhelm Murski purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $198,770. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. It conducts its operations primarily through City Office REIT Operating Partnership, L.P.

