Meta Financial Group (CASH) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Meta Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) opened at 84.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $106.90. The company has a market cap of $780.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.15. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $116.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other news, Chairman J Tyler Haahr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,339,400. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, MetaBank (the Bank). Its segments include Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services/Other. MetaBank is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis.

