Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sidoti

Sidoti reissued their buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) traded up 8.01% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,701 shares. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm earned $171.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $236,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

