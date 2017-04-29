Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -0.35

Media headlines about Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) have been trending negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Meridian Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of -0.35 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) opened at 17.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $894.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.29. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business earned $39.03 million during the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBSB. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Meridian Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Natalucci sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $86,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Sartori sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $157,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,651 shares of company stock valued at $415,255. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp Inc, formerly Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc, is a mid-tier stock holding company of East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered stock savings bank that operates from 24 full-service locations and two loan centers in the Boston metropolitan area. East Boston Savings Bank operates eight of its full-service locations and a loan center under the name Mt.

