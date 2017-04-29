Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure sensor and mission processing subsystems for defense and intelligence programs. The Company’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs with over 25 different defense prime contractors. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on Mercury Systems to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) traded up 0.13% on Friday, hitting $37.38. 553,203 shares of the stock were exchanged. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.54 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 6.53%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $356,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,135,790.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 38,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,944 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after buying an additional 159,032 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $4,541,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 160,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 81,884 shares during the period. Finally, Rainier Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.8% in the third quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC now owns 283,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

