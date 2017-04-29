Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) opened at 466.75 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 507.49 million. Merchants Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 375.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 487.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.96.

In other Merchants Trust plc news, insider Paul Yates acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £47,100 ($60,214.78).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Merchants Trust plc (MRCH) to Issue GBX 6.10 Dividend” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/merchants-trust-plc-mrch-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-6-10-on-may-18th-updated.html.

Merchants Trust plc Company Profile

The Merchants Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based standalone investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with an above average level of income and income growth with long-term capital growth through a policy of investing mainly in higher yielding the United Kingdom Financial Times Stock Exchange (UK FTSE) 100 companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Trust plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Trust plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.