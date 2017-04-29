Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Announces Earnings Results

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Mercer International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business earned $242.78 million during the quarter.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) traded down 2.79% on Friday, hitting $12.20. 274,033 shares of the company were exchanged. Mercer International has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $788.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,788,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,072,534. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Lauritzen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $70,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood.

