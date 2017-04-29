Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/medical-properties-trust-inc-mpw-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) traded down 2.97% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. 9,745,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.13 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.75%.

In other news, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 301,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $3,845,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Mckenzie sold 41,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $514,224.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4,130.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 79,639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company’s segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.