Medgenics Inc (GNMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medgenics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,443 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 1,321,382 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,495 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, major shareholder Philip R. Harper bought 1,058,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $1,884,185.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,786,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,520,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sol J. Barer bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMX. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Medgenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medgenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,458,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Medgenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medgenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medgenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 44.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNMX. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Medgenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Medgenics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Medgenics (NASDAQ:GNMX) opened at 1.60 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $59.37 million. Medgenics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.
Medgenics (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medgenics will post ($1.11) EPS for the current year.
