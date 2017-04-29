McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Oppenheimer Holdings lifted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald's Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for McDonald's Co.’s FY2019 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “McDonald's Co. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts (MCD)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/mcdonalds-co-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-1-60-per-share-oppenheimer-holdings-forecasts-mcd.html.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura set a $136.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC set a $139.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Instinet decreased their price target on shares of McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price target on shares of McDonald's Co. to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 139.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $110.33 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.31.

In related news, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $1,967,017.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald's Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,656,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,192,172,000 after buying an additional 1,256,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in McDonald's Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 23,925,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,760,024,000 after buying an additional 260,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in McDonald's Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 17,132,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,976,412,000 after buying an additional 369,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in McDonald's Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,142,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,270,000 after buying an additional 94,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,307,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald's Co.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.