UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 251,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of McDonald's Co. worth $454,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,307,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 46.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,988,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $575,422,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 1,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,437,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $175,049,000 after buying an additional 1,331,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,656,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,192,172,000 after buying an additional 1,256,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,851,062 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,912,000 after buying an additional 1,073,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 139.93 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $110.33 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.31.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/mcdonalds-co-mcd-shares-sold-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-updated.html.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded McDonald's Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $127.00 target price on McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $121.00 target price on McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Nomura set a $136.00 target price on McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

In other McDonald's Co. news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $206,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,017.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's Co.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.