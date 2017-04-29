McDonald's Co. (MCD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. McDonald's Co. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the fast-food giant an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) traded down 0.67% during trading on Friday, reaching $139.93. 4,779,887 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average is $123.31. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm earned $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. McDonald's Co. had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr upgraded McDonald's Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.22 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Instinet decreased their price objective on McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC set a $139.00 price target on McDonald's Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $139.00) on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

In other McDonald's Co. news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,304. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $1,967,017.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

