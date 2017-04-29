MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. MBT Financial Corp. had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm earned $13.42 million during the quarter.

Shares of MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) traded down 2.61% on Friday, reaching $11.20. 70,862 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.58. MBT Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. MBT Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of MBT Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Daly acquired 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $48,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,036.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael James Miller acquired 5,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,154.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,907 shares of company stock valued at $133,944. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

MBT Financial Corp. Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company for Monroe Bank & Trust (the Bank). Monroe Bank & Trust provides customary retail and commercial banking and trust services to its customers, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), automated teller machine (ATM) and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services.

