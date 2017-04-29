Mayo Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Mayo Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,358 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Mayo Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mayo Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 1,066,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $61,450,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 182,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $2,880,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 68.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $69.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $529.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

In related news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $130,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $696,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock worth $1,253,600,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

