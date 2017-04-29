Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIG1) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 on May 26th

Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) remained flat at GBX 62.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,015 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.64. Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.58 and a 52-week high of GBX 64.75.

Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a United-Kingdom based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders. The Company invests majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and Alternative Investment Market/Integrated Services Digital Exchange (AIM/ISDX) quoted companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments; invests approximately 15% of the Company’s assets by cost in a business at any time, and borrowing approximately 15% of net asset value, if required and only on a selective basis, in pursuit of its investment strategy.

