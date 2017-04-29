Matthews International Corp (MATW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Matthews International Corp had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business earned $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) traded down 5.32% on Friday, reaching $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 148,006 shares. Matthews International Corp has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $77.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Matthews International Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

About Matthews International Corp

Matthews International Corporation is a provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The Company operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment and delivery (consisting of brand management, printing plates and cylinders, pre-media services and imaging services for consumer packaged goods and retail customers, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services).

