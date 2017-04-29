Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx breakeven for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. Matrix Service also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.49)-(0.56) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) traded down 30.37% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 1,267,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Matrix Service Co has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $312.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service Co will post $0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial.

