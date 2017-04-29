Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.49)-(0.56) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.22 million.Matrix Service also updated its FY17 guidance to approx breakeven EPS.

Shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) traded down 30.37% during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,828 shares. Matrix Service Co has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service Co will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTRX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial.

