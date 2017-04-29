Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.49)-(0.56) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.22 million.Matrix Service also updated its FY17 guidance to approx breakeven EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) traded down 30.37% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 1,267,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Matrix Service Co has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $312.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm earned $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post $0.91 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/matrix-service-co-mtrx-issues-q3-earnings-guidance.html.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial.

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.