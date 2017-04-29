Materion Corp (MTRN) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Materion Corp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 18th.

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) traded up 7.03% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 108,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $759.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.28. Materion Corp has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Materion Corp had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion Corp will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion Corp news, insider Richard J. Hipple sold 12,000 shares of Materion Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $385,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,640.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Hipple sold 6,000 shares of Materion Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $201,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,971.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $1,086,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an integrated producer of engineered materials used in a range of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The Company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

