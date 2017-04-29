Materials Select Sector SPDR Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 8,998 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 369% compared to the typical volume of 1,918 call options.

Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) opened at 53.07 on Friday. Materials Select Sector SPDR has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $53.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

