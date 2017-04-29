Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company earned $21.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Marlin Business Services Corp. had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.28%.

Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,714 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.29. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Marlin Business Services Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marlin Business Services Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRLN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. by 31.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. by 47.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 17,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 162,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $3,607,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 68,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 48,218 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/marlin-business-services-corp-mrln-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

About Marlin Business Services Corp.

Marlin Business Services Corp. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a provider of credit products and services to small businesses. The Company provides products and services to its customers, which include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment, working capital loans, and insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.