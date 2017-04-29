Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Marlin Business Services Corp. had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 54,714 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.29. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Marlin Business Services Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Marlin Business Services Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

MRLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 68,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 48,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 40,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Corp. Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a provider of credit products and services to small businesses. The Company provides products and services to its customers, which include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment, working capital loans, and insurance products.

