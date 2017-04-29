Marcus Corp (MCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark Co.

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark Co. in a report issued on Saturday. They currently have a $37.80 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.96. Benchmark Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Marcus Corp in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) traded down 2.31% on Friday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 75,397 shares. Marcus Corp has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $936.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm earned $158 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.25 million. Marcus Corp had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/marcus-corp-mcs-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-benchmark-co.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marcus Corp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marcus Corp by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Marcus Corp by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in Marcus Corp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Marcus Corp by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,359,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after buying an additional 122,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus Corp

The Marcus Corporation operates principally in two business segments: Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska, and a family entertainment center in Wisconsin. The Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska, and manages hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Florida and California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.