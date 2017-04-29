AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Marcus Corp worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Marcus Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Marcus Corp during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Marcus Corp during the third quarter valued at $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marcus Corp by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Marcus Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) traded down 2.31% on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,397 shares. Marcus Corp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $936.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Marcus Corp had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business earned $158 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Marcus Corp’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/marcus-corp-mcs-stake-cut-by-aqr-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

MCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.50 price target (up from $33.50) on shares of Marcus Corp in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marcus Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Marcus Corp Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation operates principally in two business segments: Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska, and a family entertainment center in Wisconsin. The Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska, and manages hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Florida and California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.