Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (MLVF) Short Interest Update

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,315 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the March 15th total of 3,463 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,921 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director Cynthia F. Leitzell bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,188.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,550 shares of company stock worth $94,438. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 40,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the third quarter worth $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 236,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) opened at 21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $22.00.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 40.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/malvern-bancorp-inc-mlvf-short-interest-update.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.