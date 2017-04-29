Maiden Holdings (MHLD) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.04

News stories about Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Maiden Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 96 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MHLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maiden Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. FBR & Co cut their price objective on shares of Maiden Holdings from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maiden Holdings from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Maiden Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Maiden Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) traded down 2.37% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 369,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Maiden Holdings has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.17. Maiden Holdings had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maiden Holdings will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Maiden Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About Maiden Holdings

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company focuses on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. It operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance.

