Magna International Inc. (MGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.26 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report $9.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.94 billion. Magna International posted sales of $8.9 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $9.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.63 billion to $37.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $39.77 billion to $41.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magna International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 136.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 231,896 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 20.6% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 28.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after buying an additional 298,712 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) traded up 0.89% during trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 1,436,793 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. Magna International has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.48.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc (Magna) is a global automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, active driver assistance, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

