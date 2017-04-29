MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

Media headlines about MAG Silver Corp (NYSE:MAG) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MAG Silver Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 64 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSE:MAG) opened at 12.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. MAG Silver Corp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.12. The firm’s market capitalization is $986.83 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut MAG Silver Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised MAG Silver Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of MAG Silver Corp in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

About MAG Silver Corp

MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company’s projects include Juanicipio Property, Cinco De Mayo Property and Guigui Property.

