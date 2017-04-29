Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Macquarie owns, operate and invests in a diversified group of infrastructure businesses, which provide basic, everyday services, in the United States and other developed countries. Its initial businesses and investments consist of an airport services business (Atlantic and AvPorts), an airport parking business (PCAA and Avistar) and a district energy business (Thermal Chicago and Northwind Aladdin), a UK regulated water utility and in Macquarie Communications Infrastructure Group. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) opened at 81.37 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.30. The firm earned $437.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.46 million. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post $2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael Kernan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,150.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hooke bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.15 per share, with a total value of $1,112,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,375 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 48.5% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 158,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the third quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

