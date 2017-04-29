Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.968 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 15.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) opened at 60.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company earned $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $496,287.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,281.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

