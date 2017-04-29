Macquarie Group Ltd. Continues to Hold Position in West Corp (WSTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. maintained its stake in West Corp (NASDAQ:WSTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,884 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of West Corp worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in West Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in West Corp by 45.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Corp by 29.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

West Corp (NASDAQ:WSTC) opened at 26.69 on Friday. West Corp has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66.

West Corp (NASDAQ:WSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. West Corp had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $567.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that West Corp will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Continues to Hold Position in West Corp (WSTC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/macquarie-group-ltd-continues-to-hold-position-in-west-corp-wstc.html.

Several analysts recently commented on WSTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on West Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other West Corp news, insider Rodney J. Kempkes sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $67,859.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,558.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodney J. Kempkes sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $82,825.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,697.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,597 shares of company stock worth $284,709. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Corp

West Corporation is a provider of communication and network infrastructure services. The Company helps its clients communicate, collaborate and connect with their audiences through a portfolio of solutions that include unified communications services, safety services, and interactive services, such as automated notifications, specialized agent services and telecom services.

Receive News & Ratings for West Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.