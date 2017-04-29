Lynch & Associates IN Has $943,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.3% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 384,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Agran Libbie raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% in the third quarter. Agran Libbie now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) opened at 56.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $77.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/lynch-associates-in-has-943000-stake-in-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Vetr upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.78 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.47.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 92,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $5,268,933.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 488,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,501 shares of company stock worth $10,690,203 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.