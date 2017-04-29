LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) Receives €216.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €218.53 ($237.53).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €235.00 ($255.43) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays PLC set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale set a €230.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. S&P Global Inc set a €198.00 ($215.22) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a €205.00 ($222.83) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €226.50. 731,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of €113.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €206.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €185.05. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 12-month low of €130.55 and a 12-month high of €227.65.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Company Profile

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. The business activities of the Company are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

