Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) Receives C$8.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “focus stock” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$9.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) traded up 3.85% during trading on Monday, reaching $7.28. 2,055,371 shares of the company were exchanged. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.29 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation is a diversified base metals mining company. The Company is engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Its segments include Candeleria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, Zinkgruvan, Tenke Fungurume and Other.

