LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm earned $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million.

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) traded down 2.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 239,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $230.84 million, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

In other news, Director James P/ Sferra sold 98,933 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $965,586.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYTS shares. Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc is a provider of corporate visual image solutions to the petroleum/convenience store industry. The Company designs and develops aspects of the solid-state light emitting diode (LED) lighting, from the electronic circuit board, to the software to drive and control the LEDs, to the structure of the LED product.

