Louisiana Bancorp (LABC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.35

News coverage about Louisiana Bancorp (NASDAQ:LABC) has trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Louisiana Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Louisiana Bancorp (NASDAQ:LABC) remained flat at $24.36 during midday trading on Friday. Louisiana Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

About Louisiana Bancorp

Louisiana Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company for Bank of New Orleans (the Bank). The Company is engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and mortgage-backed securities, maturities of investments and interest-bearing deposits, other funds provided from operations and funds borrowed from outside sources, such as the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and commercial banks.

