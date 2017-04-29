Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Loblaw Companies Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (L)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/loblaw-companies-ltd-forecasted-to-earn-q2-2017-earnings-of-1-08-per-share-l.html.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) opened at 76.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $76.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services and Choice Properties. The Company’s Retail segment consists of corporate and franchise-owned retail food and Associate-owned drug stores, and includes in-store pharmacies and other health and beauty products, gas bars, apparel and other general merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.