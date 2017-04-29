LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LMP Capital and Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) traded down 0.61% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 41,549 shares of the company were exchanged. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from LMP Capital and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with an emphasis on income. The Fund invests in a range of equity and fixed-income securities of both the United States and foreign issuers. It may invest in both energy and non-energy master limited partnerships (MLPs), so long as no more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets are invested in MLPs that are treated as qualified publicly traded partnerships.

