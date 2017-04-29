Very Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact LivePerson (LPSN) Stock Price

Media stories about LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) have been trending very positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LivePerson earned a media sentiment score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) traded down 1.40% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,464 shares. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company’s market cap is $411.01 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The company earned $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post $0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online business messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

