State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Continues to Hold Stake in Lindsay Co. (LNN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) traded down 1.55% on Friday, reaching $86.86. 49,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $926.10 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.74. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $89.98.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post $2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In related news, insider David B. Downing sold 5,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $436,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Parod sold 40,241 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $3,443,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry.

