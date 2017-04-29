Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post sales of $52.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.94 million to $58.2 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings will report full-year sales of $52.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.07 million to $278.9 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $266.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $209.15 million to $324.2 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company earned $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 million. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.63%.

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) opened at 9.50 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $429.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00.

In other news, COO Ian Rogers sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $33,311.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 197,720 shares of company stock worth $1,475,870 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 108.9% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 37,230 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 855.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 89,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 79,739 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 25.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

