Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ligand-pharmaceuticals-inc-lgnd-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,183,556.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Foehr sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $711,219.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,599 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,760.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,879 shares of company stock worth $4,550,820. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3,871.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 97,788 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 73,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,618,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) opened at 111.17 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83. The firm’s market cap is $2.33 billion.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $1.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business earned $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Ligand) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The Company is involved in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets. The Company employs research technologies, such as nuclear receptor assays, high throughput computer screening, formulation science, liver targeted pro-drug technologies and antibody discovery technologies to assist companies in their work toward obtaining prescription drug approvals.

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.