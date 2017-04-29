Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,852 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 62,165 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,693 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. acquired 163,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $2,946,563.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) opened at 19.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $279.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.33. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International and Retail Direct. In the U.S. Wholesale segment, the Company designs, markets and distributes its products to retailers and distributors.

