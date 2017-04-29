Life Time Fitness (LTM) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.12

News stories about Life Time Fitness (NYSE:LTM) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Life Time Fitness earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the health services provider an impact score of 95 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Life Time Fitness (NYSE:LTM) traded up 0% during trading on Friday, hitting $72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.00. Life Time Fitness has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Life Time Fitness Company Profile

Life Time Fitness, Inc is a United States-based health and lifestyle company. The Company offers a personalized and scientific approach to health and wellness. Through its portfolio of resort-like destinations, athletic events and corporate health services, it enables its members to manage their goals through an array of health assessments.

