Liberty Tax (TAX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

News coverage about Liberty Tax (NASDAQ:TAX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Tax earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Liberty Tax (NASDAQ:TAX) traded down 3.77% on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,256 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.75. Liberty Tax has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Liberty Tax (NASDAQ:TAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.28 million. Liberty Tax had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Tax will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Liberty Tax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Tax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc is the holding company for JTH Tax, Inc The Company is a provider of tax preparation services. The Company provides retail federal and state income tax preparation services and related tax settlement products in the United States and Canada. The Company’s tax preparation services and related tax settlement products are offered primarily through franchised locations.

