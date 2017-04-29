Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings lifted their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Manaker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s FY2017 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LPT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Capital One Financial Corp. lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) traded down 0.98% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.57. 1,041,872 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $42.26.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 47.78% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 78.19%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, Director Fredric J. Tomczyk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,849.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 80.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 208,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

