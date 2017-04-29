LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Short Interest Update

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,294,591 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 28th total of 5,762,423 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,348 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In other news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,405 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $109,947.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,816.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 850 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $27,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,814.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,463. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 8.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,143,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,966,000 after buying an additional 174,535 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,668,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 419,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 267.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,473,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,294,000 after buying an additional 1,072,208 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $17,318,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 352.5% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 201,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 157,192 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) opened at 31.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. LGI Homes has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $678.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.19.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.26 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

