Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Trading 13.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)’s share price traded up 13.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $145.70 and last traded at $142.40, with a volume of 611,279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. Lendingtree had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company earned $132.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lendingtree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.62.

In related news, insider Carla Shumate sold 2,500 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 4,000 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $446,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,441,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,994 shares of company stock valued at $15,726,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 270,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,929,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 1.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average of $107.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 1.49.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings.

