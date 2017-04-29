Short Interest in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Grows By 10.8%

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,373 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 28th total of 315,330 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,075 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,451,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,179,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $66,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,451,694 shares in the company, valued at $76,869,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $534,356. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 187.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 199.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, February 27th. First Analysis started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) opened at 29.75 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $555.43 million, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.63.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

